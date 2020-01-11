|
|
Leona E. Kraemer
Marshfield - Leona E. Kraemer, 94, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at Marshfield Health Service on January 9, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. The visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 at the church.
Leona was born on April 23, 1925 in Alma Center, the daughter of Max and Theresa (Langreck) Statz. She grew up on a dairy farm in Clark County. She met her future husband Wayne J. Kraemer at Roddis Plywood (Weyerhaeuser) in Marshfield. They were married on August 28, 1948 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Neillsville and raised four children in Marshfield. Leona and Wayne were married for 59 years until his death April 4, 2007.
Leona was an Avon representative for over 30 years. She developed many friendships and devoted customers and was recognized as a top performer, receiving the Avon President's Award for numerous consecutive years. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church of Marshfield and the VFW Ladies Auxilliary. She provided hundreds of apple pies to friends and family and assisted Wayne at many VFW and Knights of Columbus social events over the years. In addition to baking and cooking, she enjoyed gardening and canning, spending time with 'Fluffy' the dog, and sewing. Her main joy in life was spending time with her family and grandchildren, and always putting others before herself.
She is survived by her children; Judy (David) Heberlein of St. Paul, Kathy (Ken) Mancl, Ken (Lisa) Kraemer, and Greg (Cindy) Kraemer, all of Marshfield. She is survived by one sister, Delores Schmidt, and five grandchildren; Aaron Krämer, Blake Kraemer, Elizabeth (Mancl) Dyb, Christopher Mancl, and Eva Heberlein. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Edmund and Anton Statz.
Leona's family is grateful for the care she received in recent years at Kathy Dieck's Kinship Home and the staff at the Marshfield Health Service.
Leona was a huge Packer fan and Aaron Rodgers could do no wrong. She will be cheering for the Packers with Wayne.
Memorials may be designated in her name to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020