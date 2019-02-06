|
Leona M. Dietel
Marshfield - Leona M. Dietel, age 93, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Touch of Home Assisted Living.
A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 Blodgett Street, Marshfield, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019. Reverend Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place at a later date in Hillside Cemetery.
Leona was born on September 17, 1925 in Thorp, Wisconsin to Frank and Mary (Stachon) Lendosky. As a girl she attended Thorp area schools through the 8th. Grade. She married George William Dietel at St. Hedwig Church in Thorp, WI on May 9, 1959. At an early age she drove milk truck for her brother, moved to Milwaukee in 1949 and worked for Allen Bradley. When she moved back to Marshfield, she helped her husband in the family machine shop where she helped deliver U-shaped clothes lines. She also worked as a waitress at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Marshfield.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the church PCCW. Her many interests and hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening, flowers, crafts, sharing her baking talents with neighbors and friends, bowling and golf.
She is survived by two sons, Roger (Linda) Dietel of Marshfield, Ronald (Laura) Dietel of Mosinee, WI; four grandchildren, Danielle (Dave Naugle) of Marshfield, Kazia (Ted) Karpinski of Marshfield, Benjamin Dietel of Stratford, Brendan Dietel of Wausau; and a very special great-grandchild, Taliya Karpinski; and two sister-in-law's, Grace Ensign, and Delores Lendosky.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1991, three brothers, and three sisters.
As a grandmother, she would do anything to help out her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Home Hospice, and the staff at A Touch of Home, especially Tracy and Amanda for their excellent care of Mom over the past year.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 6, 2019