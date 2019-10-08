Services
Leonard E. VanDeHey Obituary
Leonard E. VanDeHey

Portage - Leonard E. VanDeHey (87) of Portage WI and formerly of Elroy WI passed away on October 4, 2019, in Ashtabula OH surrounded by family and in the care of hospice.

Len, also known as Van or Buster, was born on April 1, 1932, in Iron Mountain MI to Leonard and Ione (Carpenter) VanDeHey. Born an "April Fool," he was witty and had an impish sense of humor until the end.

Len was an exceptional athlete. He kicked a state record 58-yard drop-kick field goal for Loyal High School in 1948. After turning down a football scholarship to UW-Madison, Len was a professional baseball player in the minor leagues from 1950-1952 and 1955-1958. He played baseball, football, and basketball while serving in the Army during 1953 and 1954, and in 1955 led the Big Sky League in batting average (.377). Len attended UW-Eau Claire on the G.I. Bill from 1957-1961, where he played basketball for three seasons and set every major rebounding record at the school.

Len married Joan Catanzar on September 11, 1954, in Indianapolis IN. After graduating from college, he enjoyed a long and distinguished career in secondary education. Len taught history and a wide range of social studies courses at Dor-Abby High School in Abbotsford WI, Loyal High School in Loyal WI, and for many years at Royall High School in Elroy. Len was also the head football coach at Dor-Abby, the head basketball coach at Loyal, and the head football and golf coach at Royall. He was an avid golfer, a vocal bridge player, and an enthusiastic sharer of opinions.

Len was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (in 1993) and son Michael (in 2005); his parents; and siblings Lawrence, Frank, Sister Marietta, and Jimmy. He is survived by his loving companion Katharine Finck of Portage WI; his children David (Cathy) of Ashtabula OH, Lynn (John) Barr of Roseburg OR, Robert (Mary) of Lancaster WI, Karl (Liza) of Shorewood WI, and Peggy (Mark) VanRumppe of Brecksville OH; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his siblings Donald (Shirley), Margaret (Tom) Kraus, Milly Schill, and Mickey (Roberta); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family has designated the for memorial contributions. A private service will be held at a later date. The family extends its thanks to all of the professionals in the Dean Healthcare system in Wisconsin and the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Ohio for their care and compassion.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019
