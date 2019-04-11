Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Leslie A. Duchow Obituary
Leslie A. Duchow

Marshfield - Leslie A. Duchow, 69, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Dean Pingel will officiate. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hewitt, at a later date.

Leslie was born on April 15, 1949 in Marshfield, to Ervin and Lauretta (Werner) Duchow, and attended Marshfield schools. As a young man, he worked for Chrysler, and later for the Opportunity Development Center, while "treasure hunting "and scrapping metal on the side.

He married Sharon Bachli on June 3, 1978 in Marshfield.

Leslie is survived by his wife, Sharon, and siblings, Rudith Schoolman of Gwinn, MI, David (Cheryl) Duchow of Arpin, Sharon Camp of Marshfield, and Terry (Karen) Duchow of Hudson. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Victor Schoolman and a great niece, Kimberly Schoolman.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
