Leslie James Baumer
Wausau - Leslie James Baumer, age 90 of Grand Haven (formerly of Wausau, WI), went to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Grand Haven, MI. He was born on November 12, 1928 in Stetsonville, WI to the late George and Ella (Waldhart) Baumer. Les graduated from Medford High School in 1946 and went on to receive his bachelor of business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1950. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1950 to 1955 during the Korean War. Les married Phyllis Grosskreutz on December 18, 1954 in Oakland, CA. He had a 33 year career at Wausau Insurance Companies starting as an underwriter and retiring in 1988 as Executive Vice President. That journey took him through Detroit, New York City, St. Louis, and finally to Wausau, Wisconsin in 1966 where he resided until last year. He was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI and was an active member of the American Legion, the Elks Lodge, and the Golden Kiwanis. Les was a man of strong ethics and faith. He believed in the importance of service by generously giving his time and treasures to the church and the community. Les passed those values on to his family, leading by example. He enjoyed having family and friends to the cottage up north, as well as keeping up with business and current events. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis; sons: Steve (Patty) Baumer, James (Marguerite) Baumer, Jack (Shelly) Baumer; and daughter, Judy (James) Conklin. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Anne Wells; brother, Richard (Patricia) Baumer; and brother-in-law, Leroy (Bernice) Grosskreutz. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren that were his pride and joy. Les was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell (Jan) Baumer; brother-in-law, Ken Wells; and grandchildren, Matthew and Danielle Baumer. The Memorial Service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Wausau, WI with Pastor Kemp Jones officiating. There will be fellowship one hour prior to the service at the Church. Full Military Honors will be provided by Montgomery-Plant-Dudley American Legion Post #10. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Wausau, WI for their general fund. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 4, 2019