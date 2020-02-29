|
Lester Kaiser
Marshfield - Lester Kaiser, 84, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the House of the Dove with his family at his side.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Entombment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, where military rites will be conducted.
Lester was born June 12, 1935 in the town of Cleveland, Marathon County, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Myron (Agnes Hennes) Kaiser. Lester received his education at the Stratford School District. He retired from the Stratford Coop in 2000 after working 44 years.
Lester served in the Armed Forces from 1957 to 1962. This included the Berlin Crisis. On July 27, 1963, Lester married JoAnn Hinker at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Greenwood, WI. They observed their golden wedding anniversary in 2013. Lester also served as a charter member of the Rozellville Lions from 1973 to 1999 and helped tend bar at the Rozellville Dance hall for many years.
Lester enjoyed playing softball and loved doing wood working projects. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, whether it was cutting wood or hunting and fishing with his boys. Lester and the boys spent many hours cutting up meat with a beer in their hands and telling more deer stories that grew bigger as the years went by. Lester was known for his sweet tooth and always had a pocket full of candy that he willingly shared with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn (Hinker), five sons; Jeff (Christine), children Nicholas and Melissa; Dan (Diane), children Brad and Jessica; Todd (Shari), children Kelsey and Lindsey; Craig (Sherri), children Kyle, Emalie and Mitchell; Eric (Nicole), children Dylan and Kierra, great grandchildren Jaxon and Aubree.
Also surviving are one brother, Don (Pat) Kaiser, and six sisters, Rena (Thomas) Maguire, Agnes Ann (Harry) Burnham, Ronnie (Ron) Waskowiak, Larry (Frank) Arch, Corrine (Fran) Hinker, Mazie (Ross) Machtan, many nieces and nephews. Lester was predeceased by his parents, one sister Gena (Jerry) Worzella and three brother-in-laws, Thomas Maguire, Ron Waskowiak and Jerry Worzella.
Though his smile is gone forever and his hand we cannot touch, we have so many memories of the man we love so much. His memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part. God has him in his keeping and we have him in our hearts.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020