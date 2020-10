Or Copy this URL to Share

Parlin - Lester Max Degner was called home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 12, 2020,in Allen, TX. Lester is survived by his wife Darlene, nee Genett, of 72 years. Son Don and his wife Pam living in Allen Texas and son Bill and his wife Leslie living in Peachtree City, Georgia. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren









