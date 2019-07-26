|
Lester Schneider Jr.
Stratford - Lester Schneider Jr., 92, Stratford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Wells Nature View Assisted Living in Marshfield.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. John "High Steeple" Lutheran Church in the Town of Wien, Marathon County (119415 Huckleberry Rd., Edgar, WI). Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time at the church. Rev. Chad Schopp will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 6352 of Stratford. Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, is assisting the family.
Lester was born to Lester and Ida (Bornowski) Schneider Sr. on January 6, 1927 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where he was raised. The family moved to the Stratford area in 1945. He served in the United States Army 497th Signal Corps from August 1952 until his honorable discharge July 1954. He married Phyllis M. Blizard on November 26, 1955 in Oneonta, New York. She died on November 6, 2006.
After graduating from Wausau Technical School as an architectural designer, Phyllis and Lester moved from Wausau to Stoughton, then Evansville and later in 1963 they moved to the Stratford area where they purchased a farm from Harvey Bohman. Lester retired from farming in 1989.
Lester enjoyed carpentry work, making bird houses, toy guns and fishing poles. He had a skill to recycle things that most people would just throw away.
He is survived by his children, Stephan (Catherine) Schneider of Stratford, David (Shelly) Schneider of Marshfield, Peter Schneider of Conifer, Colorado and Patricia (Peter) VanDerLeest. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Ryan (Samantha) and Kelsey VanDerLeest, Christopher, Michael, Lianying and Marion Schneider, and Evan, Taylor and Erin Schneider, and by 2 great grandchildren, Les and Eleanor VanDerLeest. He is further survived by a brother, Rev. DuWayne Schneider of Phillips, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a sister, Carol White.
Memorials may be designated in his name to .
