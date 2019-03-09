Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Auburndale, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leyna Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leyna Mae Jensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leyna Mae Jensen Obituary
Leyna Mae Jensen

Auburndale - Leyna Mae Jensen was born sleeping in the hands of God on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 7:46 p.m. at Marshfield Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating, along with the assistance of Deacon Ray Draeger.

Leyna is survived by her Dad and Mom, Kevin and Liza Jensen; her brothers Tristan Jensen and Quenton Jensen; her maternal Grandparents, Leonard and Diane Kremer, Sr.; her paternal Grandmother, Annette Jensen; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Leyna is preceded in death by her paternal Grandfather, Ronald Jensen.

Little did we know that morning, God would call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Leyna, you will always be our "Little Angel".

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now