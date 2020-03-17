Services
Lillian C. Rehlinger


1932 - 2020
Marshfield - Age 87, of Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at House of the Dove in Marshfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held PRIVATELY at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Committal services will be held privately at a later date.

We are mindful of the on-going challenges coronavirus is presenting and encourage anyone planning on attending to consult the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Lillian was born on October 12, 1932 in Stratford, daughter of the late John and Mary (Bauer) Masanz. She was united in marriage to Charles Rehlinger on September 26, 1951 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Halder. After her marriage, she took the role of homemaker and caregiver.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield.

Lillian enjoyed making precious mementos, crafts and ceramics. She also loved to make delicious pies and homemade soup. Driving around to go to garage sales was a fun hobby for her, where she could pick up a good deal or two.

Survivors include her loving husband, Charles; her children: Kathy (Ron) Collins of Vesper, Donna (Loren) Lenius of Merrill, Judy (Gary) Heil of Stratford, Mary (Tim) Legois of Casco and Patrick (Jericho) Rehlinger of Marshfield; her grandchildren: Jackie (Jim) Moore, John (Teresa) Brogan, Nick Hefko, Megan (Matt) Johnson, Anna (David) Kvam, Kalli Dickman, Cameron Rehlinger, Shaina (Kris) Wagner and Brandee (Dustin) Feltz and her 18 great-grandchildren.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; two granddaughters Carrie Brogan and Krysten Hefko; her sisters, Margaret, Agnes and Mildred; her brothers, Felix, Gerhardt, Joe, Roman, Mark and Clarence and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Isarah Brogan.

Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
