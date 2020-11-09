Lillie Bell Marten
Pittsville - Lillie Bell Marten, 89, formerly of Pittsville, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Clark County Rehab in Owen.
Services will be held at a later time due to COVID.
Lillie was born on August 24, 1931 in Marshfield to Paul and Erma (Rucker) Minor and was a 1949 graduate of Pittsville High School.
She was united in marriage to Francis L. Marten on July 1, 1950 at the Congregational Church in Pittsville. He passed away on November 3, 2019.
Lu helped her husband on the farm and held numerous jobs until she decided to go back to school to become a beautician. She owned her own business, His and Her Salon in Auburndale.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Marge) Marten of Pittsville and Tracy Mullinix of Lebanon, TN. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Shirley (Roger) Fox of Hewitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Lu's family would like to thank the great caretakers that worked with her at Atrium, Wells Nature View, Marshfield Medical Center and Clark County Rehab. Also thank you to the people who took the time to visit her and send cards or letters.
