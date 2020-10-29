1/1
Linda J. LeMay
Linda J. LeMay

Arpin - Linda J. LeMay, 87, Arpin, was called to the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Keith Kitzhaber officiating. Burial will be in St. Joachim Cemetery, Pittsville. The visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 10:30 am until service time on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Linda was born on August 3, 1933 in Milwaukee, to George and Evelyn (Anderson) Woods. She was united in marriage to Paul J. LeMay on February 15, 1958 in Marquette, Michigan. He died on October 28, 2012.

Linda was a devoted wife and mother, raising 8 children. She was a talented artist, painting abstract pictures and murals.

She is survived by her children, Joseph (Linda) LeMay of Arpin, Michael (Connie) LeMay of Fond Du Lac, Mary (Henry) Tambornino of Salem, Patricia (Earl) Schultz of Pittsville, Kathleen Holford (Kevin) of Loyal, Stephen (Sharon) LeMay of Loyal, and Dominic LeMay of Thorp. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, John, and a brother, Robert Woods.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and the staffs at Delany House, Pittsville, Laura Lee Iverson, Bethel Center and Marshfield Health Services.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
