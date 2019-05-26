|
|
Linda M. (Olsen) Bade, age 66, formerly of Rudolph, passed away on May 8, 2019. Linda was laid to rest at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minnesota with full military honors. Survived by husband Kenneth; children William, Gerald, Kenndy (Kirk), Kathleen (Craig), Thomas, Calvin, Alexander, GraceRee, Abraham, Adlai, Lafayette; 5 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy and Annie and her 3 cherished beagles. Arrangements made with the Cremation Society of Minnesota. A go fund me account has been set up to honor Linda with a memorial at https://www. gofundme.com/linda-m-bade-memorial-fund.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 26, 2019