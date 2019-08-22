|
Linda M. Desormeaux
Marshfield - Linda M. Desormeaux, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 am until service time on Friday. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Linda was born on February 14, 1948 to John J. and Evelyne A. (Blaschka) Hastreiter. She graduated from St. John the Baptist grade school and Columbus High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of St. Theresa in Winona, MN and received her Master's of English from the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point.
Linda was a longtime educator. She taught at St. Matthew's in Wausau, Our Lady of Peace grade school in Marshfield, and at Stratford junior/senior high school. For most of her life, she taught English and coached Forensics.
Linda was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, a member of the Parish Council of Catholic Women, a Eucharistic minister, and a member of the shawl committee making baby blankets for baptisms. She was a member of NEA, SNEA, and MAREA. She was a past board member at the Hannah Center and a member of the Red Hats.
She cherished time with her family - son Derek (Becky) Dieringer and her two grandsons, Ryan and Evan. She loved to travel and visited places in both the United States and abroad. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crafts and counted cross-stitch, quilting, attending plays and musicals, and going to the UW dinners and movies. She loved watching the Packers, attending her grandson's many sporting events, and cooking and baking.
Linda received a very special gift on October 30, 2005, when she received her lung transplant. She was blessed with a longer life and was taken care of by her coordinators Kelly Redford, Kelly Goodrich, and Mandy as well as her doctors, Keith Meyer and David Sonetti. She was also blessed by many Marshfield doctors who cared for her and kept her healthy. She had 14 extra years after her transplant to enjoy family, friends, traveling, and life.
Linda is lovingly survived by her son Derek, daughter-in-law Becky and her grandsons, Ryan and Evan. She was predeceased by her parents, her son Eddie, and her sister Sherry.
Memorials in her name may be given to the pediatric oncology unit at Marshfield Clinic Health System or to Columbus Catholic Schools.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 22, 2019