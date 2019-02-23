|
Linda M. Hennes
Marshfield - Linda M. Hennes, 65, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her home.
A visitation will be held at the Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield on Sunday, February 24 from 12:00 pm, the Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate.
Linda was born on March 28, 1953 in Marshfield, WI to Reuben and Genevieve (Radtke) Schiesl. She is a 1971 graduate of Marshfield High School and had earned an Associate degree in Medical Transcription from Mid-State Technical College. She married William Hennes on April 30, 1977 at Faith Lutheran Church and together they raised three daughters: Rebecca, Beth, and Amanda.
Linda, an avid outdoors woman, loved bird watching, gardening, long walks, reading, crocheting, counted cross stitching, and camping. She also enjoyed collecting her Cherished Teddies and Department 56 buildings.
She is survived by her husband William Hennes of Marshfield; daughters: Rebecca (Brent) Ziegler of Fargo, ND, Beth (Jeff) Beann of Middleton, WI, and Amanda Hennes of Howard, WI. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren: William, Spencer, Braedon, and Coleton Ziegler; and Hailey and Addison Beann. Also surviving is a sister: Sharon (Ron) Braem of Madison, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank Ministry Home Care Hospice for the kind care Linda had received towards the end.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 23, 2019