Linda R. Schultz
Marshfield - Linda R. Schultz, age 63, of Marshfield, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The House of the Dove while surrounded by her family, after a long but brave fight with cancer.
She was born on February 15, 1956, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Kind) Rasmussen. She was united in marriage with the love of her life and best friend, Rick Hegland on August 9, 2013.
She grew up in Marshfield and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Linda (a.k.a. Martha) and Rick (a.k.a. Henry) ran the Catnap Corner for 22 years and she most recently worked at the Marshfield High School in the food service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a dear friend to many.She cherished family over everything. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she had touched.
Linda is survived by her husband Rick and her son, Shawn (Sandy) Schultz of Marshfield. She is also survived by her grandson, Tyler (Lindsay) Weis of Milwaukee and her granddaughter Maddie Schultz of Marshfield. She is further survived by 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Penny (Don) Nikolai, Dennis (Bonnie) Rasmussen, all of Marshfield, Bonnie Rasmussen of Minneapolis, Glen (Sue) Rasmussen of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jean Rasmussen, of Marshfield.
She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Karen Nekola.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019