Lisa Renee Thompson
Fond du Lac - After a courageous battle with cancer, Lisa R. Thompson, 52, was taken to her heavenly home on November 17, 2019. She was born July 27, 1967 in Taylor County, the daughter of Gary and Randalyn (Nagel) Thompson. She was a graduate of Abbotsford High School and was most recently employed at Mercury Marine.
She is survived by her wife, Bonnie Baerwald of Fond du Lac; her parents, Gary and Randalyn Thompson of Spencer; two brothers, Greg (Gigi) Thompson of Las Vegas, NV and Darin Thompson of Spencer; one sister, Monica (Gaylord) Mancl of Janesville; niece and nephew, Jessica and Mathew Mancl, respectively; brother-in-law, Mike (Deb) Baerwald and extended family; sister-in-law, Michele (Ryan) Schabel and nephews, Daniel and Travis Schabel; as well as many other loved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin and Mildred Thompson and Fred and Helen Nagel.
As a child, Lisa loved the farm life and was active in FFA. She was a gifted athlete and received numerous awards throughout her academic and adult years including induction in the Fond du Lac Softball Hall of Fame in 2009.
Lisa had an infectious smile and brought laughter to any event with her love of life. She enjoyed all things outdoors and was most happy working on the home and yard. She enjoyed camping, hiking, softball, golf, and attending all types of Wisconsin sporting events.
The visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the traditional services.
Memorials may be directed to U.W. Carbone Cancer Center or the Agnesian Cancer Center in Lisa's name.
The family would like to express special thanks to the Agnesian Oncology Center staff including the oncology and palliative care teams as well as Dr. Narjust Duma of the Carbone Cancer Center in Madison.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019