Lloyd P. Adler
Marshfield - Lloyd P. "Baldy" Adler, 90, Marshfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 am on until service time. Rev. Douglas Robertson, Deacon Kevin Breit and Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lloyd was born on March 10, 1929 in Marshfield, to Anton and Kathryn (Schuster) Adler. He attended St. John's Parochial School and Marshfield Senior High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, stationed in Guam from 1946 until his honorable discharge in 1948. He married Margie Stauber on August 30, 1951.
Lloyd worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory until 1957. He then became employed for the City of Marshfield Street Department for 33 years until his retirement in 1989.
He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a hero to us all. He loved with all his heart and family was everything to him. When not working on his famous metal sculptures, which can be seen throughout Marshfield and in every one of his children's and grandchildren's yards, you could find him at his most loved spot by the water at the Big Eau Pleine Flowage. He was the man you went to whenever you needed anything made or fixed. His craftsmanship and knowledge were something to be admired. He took with him a piece of our hearts, and we all look forward to the day when we will be sitting around that table we're sure he has started building in heaven, and share our family memories. Love forever and always.
Lloyd was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church and the Holy Name Society, The Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, Marshfield Eagles Club, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margie and their children, Denny (Barb) Adler of Marshfield, Sandy Adler of Rochester, MN and Greg (Ceri) Adler of Brookfield. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Brad, Jamieson, Autumn, Bry, Kalie and Rya, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is further survived by a sister, Bernice Fehrenbach and a brother, Paul (Pat) Adler.
He is preceded in death by his parents, twin grandsons, Jonathon and Jordan Adler, sisters, Sister Kathryn (Joan) Adler, SSND, Beverly Fahey and Patricia Tremmel and brothers, Donald and James Adler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Columbus Catholic Schools.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 22, 2019