Lois "Itsy" Heide Browe
Marshfield - Lois Jeanette Hansen Heide Browe, best known as "Itsy", passed away on July 13, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Lois was born October 25, 1925 in Park Falls, Wisconsin, to Charles and Myrtle (Johnson) Hansen. They moved to Marshfield soon after her birth. Lois attended local schools, graduating in 1943. She was employed in secretarial jobs including three years in Melvin Laird's office, and nearly 20 years in the Wood County Veterans Service office. In 1946 she married Orville Heide, who passed away in 1989. In 1994 she married William (Bill) Browe, who passed away in 2014.
Itsy loved all sports - participating in golf and bowling, but she especially loved watching the Packers, the Badgers and the Brewers. After marrying Bill, she spent a lot of time at the lake in Hayward where she enjoyed the many friends she made. She and Bill loved the time spent in Texas each year.
Itsy was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her three brothers - John, Charles and Jim, three sisters - Florence, Lucille, Elaine, and granddaughter Sara Quirt.
She is survived by her two daughters: Gerri (Robert) Quirt of Wausau, Karen (Gary) Alexander of Minneapolis; four grandchildren: Benjamin (Brenda) Quirt of Wausau, Amanda (Brent) Jorth of Rock Rapids, IA, Timothy (Lindsay) Quirt of Wausau, and Erin Alexander of Pensacola, FL; along with 9 great grandchildren; as well as 3 bonus great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister: Virginia Jablonski of New Jersey.
Those that wish to express their sympathies are encouraged to do so to Faith Lutheran Church of Marshfield.
