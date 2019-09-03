|
|
Lois O Carlson-Schindler
Merrill - Lois O. Schindler, age 95, of Merrill WI completed her baptismal journey and entered eternal life Monday, August 19, 2019, with family at her side.
Lois was born June 5, in the Township of Lynn, at that time Granton, WI to John and Besse (Gardner) Franke. She married Clifford Erland Carlson January 22, 1944 at St Luke Lutheran in the town of Green Grove. He predeceased her in 1967. On August 30, 1974 she married James Larel Schindler at Trinity Lutheran Church in Unity, WI. Earlier in life she was a farmer's wife and later for 18 years worked for the United States Postal Service as a clerk.
Lois is lovingly survived by her children Karen Carlson of Albuquerque, NM, and Erland (Jeanine) Carlson of Merrill, WI. She is further survived by grandchildren Garret (Jill) Carlson of Lisbon, IA and Nicole (Adam) Pagenkopf of Glencoe, MN. She has four great grandchildren who survive; Lily and Lucas Carlson and Murielle and Adler Pagenkopf. She is also survived by one brother and sister-in-law Chet and Donna (Kopp) Franke, and four sisters-in-law: Judith Franke, Carol Carlson, Celia Schindler, and Lillian Schindler and one brother-in-law Wallace (Ann) Carlson. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one son Alan Carlson, and two brothers: Kenneth and Rodney Franke.
Lois lovingly took care of her home, family, flowers and gardens. She canned, froze, and prepared many garden vegetables and home-grown berries and fruits. In much earlier years, she served Trinity Lutheran Church as a Church Council member, Financial Secretary, Sunday School and Vacation Bible school teacher, member of the Ladies Aid, and church office volunteer. She also loved to read, crochet, cross-stitch, write, and travel in the United States. She moved to Merrill in September 2013, to be closer to family, from a farm east of Unity, WI where she had lived for 61 years.
A visitation will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM with funeral services to follow at 1PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Unity, Wisconsin where Lois has been a member for about 75 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Bell Tower Foundation at Merrill or the Trinity Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bell Tower Residence for the loving care they showed to Lois and to her family and to Life Tributes Funeral Home of Spencer and The Trinity Lutheran Church staff and Women's Group for all their assistance.
Lois' arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 3, 2019