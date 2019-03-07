|
|
Loraine G. Holtman
Stratford - Loraine Grace (Parks) Holtman died peacefully at A Touch of Home 3 Assisted Living facility on March 5, 2019 in Marshfield, WI at the age of 84.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Stratford, where the visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday. Rev. Sue Eidahl will officiate. Burial will take place in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Loraine was born in Marshfield on June 19, 1934 to Evelyn and Leo Parks. She attended the country school in Klondike and graduated from Marshfield Senior High School. She married Wallace Grubofski and together they had three children, Sue Ann, Mark and Brenda. They later divorced. In 1964 she married Elmer Holtman and moved to Stratford. They had two daughters, Darla and Lois.
Loraine worked as a lab tech at the Marshfield Clinic until the birth of her first child and then was happy to be a homemaker spending her time raising the children, baking cookies and ironing everything! She loved spending time with her family, hosting Sunday dinners, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events. Loraine and Elmer worked together for years as part-time custodians at Zion Lutheran Church and later she enjoyed volunteering for Children's Miracle Network and devoted many hours at the Stratford Food Pantry. She was an active and dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church. She and her smile will be missed dearly.
Loraine is survived by her children, Sue Meyer, Marshfield, Mark (Rae Ann) Grubofski, Camp Douglas, Brenda (Mark) Kilheffer, Green Bay, Darla (Brian) Leick, Stratford, Lois (Kevin) Miller, Marshfield, Stepson Randy Holtman of Cadott and step daughter-in-law Mary Holtman of Colby. She is also survived by her oldest sister, Beverly Kuse and youngest brother, Ronald (Shelby) Parks, both of Marshfield. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Elmer, sister Cleo Machtan, brother Gilbert Parks, stepson Terry Holtman, step-grandson Dale Holtman, great granddaughter Hannah Grubofski and step-great granddaughter, Ashley Holtman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Touch of Home 3 for taking amazing care of Mom the past 8 months and the residents for becoming her new-found friends. And thank you to Marshfield Home Health and Ministry Home Health Care Hospice for their compassionate care. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 7, 2019