Loretta A. Meidl
Marshfield - Loretta A. Meidl, 96, Marshfield, passed away with family at her side on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hewitt, where a visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Due to the COVID pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com
. Rev. Murali Annand Rayappan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be grandchildren, Lauren McCauley, Vickie Heeg, Travis Meidl, Caleb Cravillion, Scott Meidl and Joshua Meidl. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Loretta was born on June 26, 1924 in the Township of Day, Marathon County, to Peter and Mary (Bauer) Folz. She attended McKinley High School and then was a 1942 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.
She was united in marriage to Alfred M. Meidl on June 26, 1948 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Rozellville and they were married for 62 years. He died on December 23, 2010.
Before her marriage Loretta was employed at Roddis Plywood and after her marriage she and Alfred operated Meidl's Bar in Hewitt for two years. They then purchased the family farm in the Township of Richfield and farmed until their retirement in 1982. Loretta enjoyed gardening, bowling, traveling, fishing, attending Hodag Fest and casino trips. She was a huge baseball fan of the Milwaukee Braves and then Brewers.
She is survived by six children, Shirley (Kenneth) Heeg of Marshfield, Gerald (Debra) Meidl of Rothschild, Dennis (Shardell) Meidl of Stratford, Duane (Kathy) Meidl, Debra Cravillion and Lisa (Dean) Weis, all of Marshfield. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Brian, Todd, Vickie, Keith and Aaron Heeg, Matthew and Joshua Meidl, Travis Meidl, Jason, Kevin and Scott Meidl, Caleb Cravillion, Lauren McCauley and McKenna Weis, three step grandchildren, Tyler Weinfurter, Ashley, and Brittany Brugh and 23 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Mary in infancy in 1958 and siblings, Anton Folz, Joseph Folz, Marcella Koenig, and Clarence Folz.
Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com