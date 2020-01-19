|
Lori A. Schmitt
Marshfield - Lori A. Schmitt, 61, Marshfield, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Columbarium at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Lori was born on May 11, 1958 in Marshfield to Wayne and Barb (Meinhardt) Tollefson. She attended St. John's Catholic School and Columbus High School and later graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, William C. Schmitt on April 11, 1980 at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield. He passed away on September 15, 2014.
Lori was a compassionate caregiver who loved helping others. She had an infectious laugh, big heart, and was well-known for her delicious pies. Her hobbies included baking, fishing, going to the cabin with family on Lake Mohawksin. Most of all, she was very proud of her boys and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Lori is survived by her sons, Chase (Jessica) Schmitt of Denver, CO, and Jared (Becki) Schmitt of Hudson and grandchildren, Ariana, Avery, Anders, William, and Amelia. She is further survived by her mother, Barb, three sisters, Sue (Fred) Trudeau, Debbie (David) Larson, Lisa (Pat) Connaughty, brother, Mike (Mary) Tollefson, and her beloved dog, Roscoe.
She was preceded in death by her father, husband, and granddaughter, Lainey Schmitt.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lori's employee and dear friend, Christine, for her love, care and support.
Memorials may be designated in Lori's name to Halos of St. Croix Valley, 207 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020