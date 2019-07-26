|
|
Lori J. Hetze-Meyer
Sherry - Lori Jane Hetze-Meyer, age 58, Town of Sherry, WI, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Sherry. Rev. Mark Lundgren will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Wednesday at the church.
Lori was born August 15, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Edwin and Lois (Schmidt) Hetze Sr. She graduated Auburndale High School in 1978.Lori continued her education by attending University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and earned a degree in Social Work. She married Randy Meyer on November 3, 1984 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Auburndale, WI. They were blessed with 32 years of marriage, until Randy's passing on December 30, 2016.
Lori worked as a social worker for several years and loved the people she took care of and treated them like extended family. She liked going camping with her family on Lake DuBay and North Wood County Park. Lori cherished spending time with family and her five boys; having campfires and taking them to bingo at the Bethel Nursing Rehabilitation Center. In her spare time, she liked to cook, garden and take care of her flowers.
Lori is survived by five sons: Jacob (Lauren) Meyer of Milladore, Zachary (Bryanna) Meyer of Painville, OH, Kaleb (Elle Schmidt) Meyer of Eau Claire, and Elijah and Noah Meyer both of Milladore; two granddaughters, Elaina and Opal; her father, Edwin Hetze; four siblings: Beth (Richard) Clouse, Cindy (Donnie) Krings, Butch (Sandy) Hetze, Steve Hetze; mother-in-law, June Meyer; and three sisters-in-law: Bev (Jamie) Nelson, Pam (Bill) Flink, and Kathy Scherr; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Randy, mom Lois, and father-in-law Arnold.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 26 to July 29, 2019