Lorna M Nixdorf
Plover, formerly Abbotsford - Age 94, of Plover formerly Abbotsford, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Whispering Pines surrounded by her loving family.
A Funeral service to celebrate Lorna's life will take place at 11 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford with Pastor Donald Bruce officiating. Committal services will follow in Abbotsford Public Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday at Christ Lutheran Church from 9 AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to her grandsons: Ben Nixdorf, Kraig Rusch, Jameson Rusch, Adam Nixdorf, Travis Nixdorf and Derek Nixdorf. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters: Erin Wait, Katie Nixdorf, Andrea Nixdorf and Laura Rusch.
Lorna (Colby) Nixdorf was born in Unity, WI on August 8, 1924 to William O and Hermie Colby. She graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1943. She worked in LaCrosse, WI as a dental assistant and then came back to Abbotsford and worked as a dental assistant and later at the Abby Café. It was at the Café that she met Walter Nixdorf. He worked across the street at Lamont's. They had their first date on February 14, 1948 and were married 2 weeks later on February 28, 1948 in Waukon, IA. They farmed in the Town of Mayville until 1970 when they moved to Abbotsford. Lorna worked at the Casa Grande for several years and then in 1965 she worked at the Abbotsford High School as a cook for 26 years. She also was a co-owner of Maplewood Terrace Mobile Home court in Abbotsford. Walter preceded her in death on September 19, 1971. Her son Walter W. preceded her in death on April 26, 2013.
She is survived by her two sons Paul of MN and Allan (Mary) of Abbotsford; her daughter Vicky (Don) Rusch of Custer; daughter in law Gloria Nixdorf of Dorchester; and sister-in-law Caroline Colby.
She is also survived by 11 grandchildren. Erin (Andy) Wait, Katie Nixdorf, Ben (Chrissy) Nixdorf, Adam Nixdorf, Andrea (Ben) Graff, Kraig Rusch, Jameson (Amanda) Rusch, Laura Rusch, Travis (Kayla) Nixdorf, Jeff (Rachel)Nixdorf, and Derek (Ashley) Nixdorf. And 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Walter, parents William and Hermie Colby, and siblings Donald (Vivian) Colby, Leonard (Evelyn) Colby, Joyce (Melvin) Dray, Wilma (Julius) Lange, William Colby and two infant siblings.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorials in Lorna's name to be given to a charity to be determined at a later date.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 27, 2019