Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Lorraine C. Binnie


1923 - 2019
Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Spencer) - Lorraine C. Binnie, 96, Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Spencer, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids.

No formal services will be held at this time.

Lorraine was born on March 30, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Stanley and Jessie (Olson) Harrison.

She was united in marriage to Henry Binnie on August 14, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Becker of Kenosha, Carol (Roland) Pfutzenreuter of Portage, and Karen Victorey of Milladore, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and sons-in-law, Harley Becker and Andrew Victorey.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Waterford and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
