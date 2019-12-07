|
Lucas M. "Lukey" Kilty
Spencer - Lucas M. "Lukey" Kilty, age 11, of Spencer, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Johns Lutheran Church, (B3750 Hwy 13) in Spencer. Rev. Rebecca Tarras will officiate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at St. Johns in Spencer and again from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place at a later date.
Lucas was born on July 17, 2008, in Marshfield to Bryan (Tanya) Kilty. He was a sixth grade student at Spencer Middle School. Lucas was very active and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, riding 4-wheeler and anything else he could be doing outside. He was a member of Spencer youth football, where his teammates called him "Lighting." Lucas was also a member of middle school wrestling and youth wrestling. He especially enjoyed playing x-box, spending time with his family and keeping his older brothers in line. Lucas was especially fond of his cousin Hunter Luepke.
Lucas is lovingly survived by his parents: Bryan (Tanya) Kilty; brothers: Sawyer and Carson Kilty; maternal grandmother: Eileen Schreindl; paternal grandparents: William (Sandra) Kilty and Albert (Francine) Kadrlik; aunts & uncles: Tammy (Eric) Leichtman, Troy (Missy) Schreindl, Ray (Judy) Kilty, Mike (Angela) Loos, Mark (Sarah) Kilty, Maria (Jon) Luepke, Ryan (Lucian) Kadrlik and Tara (Derek) Fleischman; his godparents: Tammy Leichtman, Mark Kilty and Matt Luchterhand along with many cousins, other relatives and friends. He will truly be missed.
Lucas was preceded in death by his: maternal grandfather: Vernon Schreindl; his maternal great grandparents: Earl (Sylvia) Luchterhand, John (Eunice) Schreindl and paternal great grandparents: Robert (Elvira) Kilty and William (Georgette) Churkey, Sr.
Lucas will always be remembered for his smile and his bright blue eyes.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019