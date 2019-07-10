Services
Lucille M. "Lu" Halvorson

Stratford - Lucille "Lu" M. Halvorson, 87, Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Serenity Living, Marshfield.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home in Stratford with Deacon Ray Draeger officiating. Burial will follow at the Town of Day Cemetery, Marathon County. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until service time at the funeral home on Monday.

Lucille was born on October 16, 1931 in New Berlin, Wisconsin to Mathew and Leona Woelfel. She married Martin Halvorson on July 18, 1953 in New Berlin. He passed away on September 14, 1994.

She is survived by her son, Mike Halvorson and daughter, Judy (Bob) Daberkow of Kansas City, MO, 5 grandchildren, Nicky (Troy Deiler) Gaulke, Phil Halvorson, Dana (Karl) Wrobel, Heather Bielen and Travis Bielen, and 8 great grandchildren. She is further survived by 2 brothers, Roger and George (Joan) Woelfel.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2019
