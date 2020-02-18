Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Auburndale, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Auburndale, WI
View Map
Lucille M. Schill


1949 - 2020
Lucille M. Schill Obituary
Lucille M. Schill

Auburndale - Lucille M. Schill, 70, Auburndale, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery and grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as active and honorary pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. St. Mary's Parish Council of Catholic Women will recite the rosary at 4:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Lucille was born on December 17, 1949 in Marshfield, to Charles and Roselyn (Kramer) Spatz. She attended school in Auburndale. She was united in marriage to Donald C. Schill on July 13, 1968 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Arpin. He died on February 15, 2018.

In addition to farming with her husband, Lucille worked at Arpin Dairy, and was a cook at The Hideaway and ShaBangers. She enjoyed spending time outside, gardening, taking care of her flower beds, baking, puzzles and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Mary Lou (Vincent) Herman of Auburndale, Renee (John) Serafin, Sr. of Amherst, Randy Schill (Pam Karl) of Auburndale, Charlie Schill (Janel Welniak) of Marshfield, Christopher (Tracy) Schill of Arpin, and Kevin (Sandi) Schill of Arpin. She is also survived by 17 Grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her mother, Roselyn Spatz of Loyal and siblings, Kenny Spatz of Vesper, Galen (Theresa) Spatz of New London, JoAnn Spatz of Loyal and Keith (Janice) Spatz of Marshfield.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles, her husband, Donald, a son, James, a grandson, Cody Schill, brothers, Allen and Jerry Spatz and a sister-in-law, Nancy Spatz.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Marshfield Health Services and Heartland Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, the family will designate a memorial in Lucille's name.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
