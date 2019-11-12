Services
Lucille Tauschek Obituary
Lucille Tauschek

Marshfield - Lucille Tauschek, 99, of Marshfield, died Saturday November 9, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Marshfield. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 18, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 604 South Chestnut Street, Marshfield. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven cemetery, Marshfield. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service, Monday at the church.

She was born January 9, 1920 in the Town of Marshfield to the late Arnold and Grace (Swenson) Duchow. On August 16, 1941 she married Harold Tauschek. She worked for Weinbrenner Shoe Factory for many years. Lucille enjoyed sewing and quilting with her Immanuel Lutheran church group. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children; Sally DeVlieger, Caroline (John) Franz and Harold (Debra) Tauschek Jr., 6 grandchildren; Tim DeVlieger, Laurie DeVlieger, Travis Franz, Jonalee Borrud, Lindsey Tauschek and Morgan Tauschek and 4 great grandchildren; Alissa DeVlieger, Macklin Franz, Brynlee Franz and Preslee Borrud.

She was preceded in death by her husband and brother; Raymond Duchow.

Special thanks to Julie, Michelle and Laura with Heartland Hospice and the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care for the wonderful care that mom received.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
