Luella (Lupient) Praschak
Wausau - Luella Julia (Lupient) Praschak, 90, passed away peacefully at Wellington Place in Wausau on November 13,2020, former resident of Marshfield, WI .
She was born in Marshfield , WI on March 29, 1930 to Roy and Josephine Lupient and attended Marshfield Senior High and St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac.
She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Praschak on October 20, 1951. Together they were blessed with five children - Paul, Diane, James, twins - Mark and Mary.
Luella was preceded in death by her brother Roland Lupient, sister Barbara Voight , son Paul Praschak, and husband Gerald Praschak, She is survived by children: Diane (Russ) Arneson-Wausau.WI, Jim (Gayle) Praschak-Parrish,FL, Mark (Josie) Praschak-Mosinee,WI, and Mary (Dave) Wilke-Appleton,WI, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by many of the lives she has touched.
