Lynda M. Andres
Belgrade - Born 6/28/1950-At Rest 2/25/2020
Sadly cancer has won and taken a wonderful human being. Our wife, mother, grandmother, friend and so much more. We are adrift without you.
Her life was a labor of love: love for her family and others. Caring for, sharing time and experiences...loving us unconditionally the entire way. She always put us first, doing her best for us, going above and beyond. Her beautiful soul will leave a trail of beautiful memories.
Her journey started in Marshfield WI. She was the youngest of three siblings, Karen Maurer(of Madison,WI), Dawn Randell and loving parents Alois and Lottie Maurer, who proceed her in death.
She married Jerry Andres in June of 1970, and they were married for a few months shy of 50 years. It was a special relationship, built on a firm foundation, that stood the test of time. Wherever life led them, hand-in-hand they went; living, laughing and loving by each others side. Forever in my heart Dear.
They had two sons, Troy (Andrea), and Kevin. Both whom she offered her endless love, guidance and support, and in turn gave her endless joy, laughter and happiness even through their mischief. She was so proud to be their mom; so proud of the capable men they have become. Always wishing them strength, confidence, and wisdom in whatever they did. She will always hold you in her heart. A heart and love like no other, that of a mother.
In 1985 they made the move to Bozeman, MT and were so happy to make their home here in the mountains, growing and flourishing here, leaving behind a large extended family in WI.
Along with helping in the family Taxidermy business, and raising her boys, she worked at UPS for 25 years. The kids she cared for at the Ridgeview's after school program loved her as much as she loved them, her kindness and encouragement ever present. Throughout her battle, she was still giving to others by volunteering for the Cancer Support Center. A program that she was deeply touched by, and where her true giving charter came forward in helping.
Grandkids, were the light of her life. Kade and Kyle (Kevin's) brought so much joy to her life. Their voices and laughter were music to her ears. They never left grandma's without being completely well-fed. She nurtured every dream, and supported them through everything. What a willing, patient teacher and always there to listen. She had such tremendous faith in them, she just had that special touch. Grandma was a title she held very close to her heart. Their lives were shaped by that very special bond...that light is gone but the wondrous memories and lessons remain forever.
Lynda showed us her strength, resilience, stubbornness, and grace throughout her life and to the highest levels the past 4 years while fighting Pancreatic cancer. She was such a special gift to us all, full of tenderness and an abundance of love. A life well-lived is a precious gift. Hers made our world a brighter, better place. Filled with moments both sweet and sad, smiles and sometime tears. Her parting has left a void. Our grateful hearts will treasure these forever memories, and her legacy of love and joy. "In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety." Psalm 4:8
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020