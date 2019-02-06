|
|
Lynette L. Hartle
Marshfield - Lynette Lois Hartle, age 72 died on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
Lynette was born on October 22, 1946 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Clara Mae (Harris) Williams.
She attended Beloit area schools, graduating High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Raymond J. Hartle on February 2, 1970 in Rockford, Illinois. She worked at various health care facilities throughout the Marshfield area as a nurses aide.
Among Lynette's interests were baking, cleaning, helping others in need, camping, fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Joe (Bonnie) Hartle of Auburndale, Ken (Sheri) Hudson of Wausaukee, WI; and Curtis Hudson of Beloit, WI; two grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Buslaff of Fond du Lac, WI, and Tyler Hartle of Auburndale; one great-grandson, Lukas Buslaff, and one brother, Rick (Mary) Griffin of Onalaska, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one sister Deb Griffin.
At Lynette's request, there will be no formal funeral services.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 6, 2019