Lynette Peterson
Medford - Lynette "Lynn" Ann Peterson, 73 of Madison, a former Medford and Marshfield resident passed away on Thursday, March 21 at Belmont Nursing Home where she resided.
Memorial services for Lynette will be at 4 PM on Saturday, April 27 at Community United Church of Christ, Medford with Pastor Mary Jo Laabs officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2 PM until the time of services. Interment of her cremated remains will take place at Medford Evergreen II Cemetery following services.
Lynette was born on June 25, 1945 at Medford, the daughter of George and Ada (Pinkert) Peterson. She was a graduate of Medford High School, the University of Dubuque, and the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa. She was previously married to Ronald Mushel Sr. and they were later divorced.
Lynette lived in Marshfield most of her adult life where she owned & operated Lynn's Flower Shop for a period of time. Then she entered the ministry and served United Methodist Churches as a pastor in Norwalk, WI, Neenah, WI and the WI Dells/Lake Delton churches before retiring to Madison.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer (William) Wilson of Naperville, IL and Ronald Mushel Jr. of Marshfield, grandchildren, Hope (Eric) Jannush of Geneva, IL, Alexis Mushel of Marshfield, and great-grandchildren, Kayla & Kelsey. She is further survived by a sister, Yvonne (Leon) Brost of Medford along with cousins, nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents & a sister, Phyllis Pope.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to the family for a future designation. For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 27, 2019