Malcom "Mal" Hein
Wisconsin Rapids - Malcolm S. Hein, age 95, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
A private family service was held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids with burial taking place at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jerome Patric officiated the service.
Malcolm was born on September 28, 1924 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Gilbert S. and Fidelia A. (Stadler) Hein. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943 and would go on to own and operate Hein Printing in Wisconsin Rapids for many years. After his retirement from the printing business, Mal drove school bus in the Wisconsin Rapids School District. He then moved to Tripoli where he continued to drive school bus for 12 more years in the Prentice School District. Mal married Lavilla P. "Vi" Collins on May 29, 1945 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church in Blenker, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2011.
Mal was a member of both the Elks Lodge and the Kiwanis Club in Wisconsin Rapids, where he served in many different capacities including Grand Exalted Ruler (Elks) and President (Kiwanis Club). His other interests included boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, golfing, traveling in the family RV, and was a 15 year member of major league bowling. He was also an avid Packer fan, and a Rapids Rafters fan. He enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage, sheepshead and bridge with his wife Vi. Together, they were able to spend time wintering in Brownsville, Texas. In his younger years he also enjoyed ski jumping at Arneson Hill. Mal was a devoted family man who loved spending time with all of his family.
Mal is survived by his daughters Barbara Hein of Peoria, AZ, Darlene Smith of Madison, Kathryn Kubisiak of Wisconsin Rapids, Judith Hein of Wisconsin Rapids and Pamela (Craig) Luedtke of Waunakee; grandchildren Julie Baum, Shannon Kahl, Alicia Barreno, Bryan Bathke, Scott Bathke, Liz Meils, Renee Faville, Jen Zawislan, Anna Simons, Danielle Luedtke and Brandon Luedtke; 18 Great-grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vi, son David Hein, daughter Susan Hein, son-in-law Gregory Kubisiak and siblings Gilbert Hein, Anna Lou Hein and Jackie Groeschel.
Memorials may be designated to Rawhide Youth Services or to .
Mal's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Brookdale Assisted Living, St. Michael's Hospital, and the House of the Dove (Hospice Care) for the kind and compassionate care given to him.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020