Marcia E Wirkus
Edgar - Age 87, of Edgar, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Copper Leaf Assisted Living in Marathon under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Our Saviors National Catholic Church, 804 Jackson Street, Mosinee, WI. The Father Marion Talaga will preside. Friends may call from 12:30 PM until time of services, all at the church.
A short, graveside service was held on her birthday, March 30, 2020 with Father Robert Streveler officiating.
We are mindful of the on-going challenges coronavirus is presenting and are advising family and friends that FACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED for the visitation and funeral. Social distancing procedures will also be in place. We do not want to risk the health and safety of family and friends. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and get well.
Marcia was born on March 30, 1932 in Wausau, the daughter of Monroe and Olive (Fowles) Ross. She was a 1951 Graduate of Wausau East High School. After graduation, she was employed at Winkelman's Dept. Store and J R Brushert Jewelers located in Wausau. On May 26, 1954, she was united in marriage to Willis B. Wirkus. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm until his passing in March 1990. She then worked at the Snack Shack in Edgar for ten years before retirement.
She loved being a mom and grandmother and an aunt to all the nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed playing bingo and pente, drawing and the family trips they had taken out west.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar, where she belonged to Christian Mothers, Parish Council of Catholic Women and Our Lady of Lourdes group.
Marcia is survived by five children: Paulette (Dale) Imhoff, Susan Wirkus (Patrick Palmer), Mary (Tim) Lenhard, Diane (Tom) Wirkus-Birch and Anthony (Rebecca) Wirkus; grandchildren: Lisa Lenhard, Jason Lenhard, Matthew (Ruth) Imhoff, Crystal Wirkus (Matthew Ferguson) and Tristan Wirkus; great-grandchildren: Preston Lenhard, Savanni Lenhard and Oliver Wirkus.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willis; parents, Monroe and Olive Ross; stepfather Bill Borth; brothers, Norris (Wyleta) Ross and Oliver Ross; sister, Enola (Harold) Gaulke and three stepsisters, Katherine (Walter Lawrence), Lucile (Louie Stadler) and Virginia (Joe Wirkus).
Special thanks to Aspirus Hospice and Copper Leaf Senior Living for all their care.
