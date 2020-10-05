Marcia J. Gleisner
Marshfield - Marcia J. Gleisner, 94, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Marshfield, Wisconsin, on September 24, 2020.
"Marcie," as she was affectionately known, was born on May 23, 1926, to Frank and Ella Stauss. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1944. A lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church, Marcie was married to her late husband, Walter Gleisner, on October 23, 1948.
Marcie was employed as a vital secretary of Weyerhaeuser Corporation for over fifty years, up until her retirement in 1996. She remains one of the longest tenured employees in company history.
Marcie developed many close, loving relationships over the years, and shared her incredible sense of humor and kind heart with all who were fortunate enough to call her friend. A life-long member of the Marshfield community, Marcie was always very hospitable and accommodating to those around her, and maintained a constant supply of snacks and treats for her visitors. She loved being in the outdoors and enjoyed her days fishing with her good friend Emil, or with her special friends, the Maurer family. Marcie was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers and Bucks, and enjoyed cheering on the Maurer kids as they played sports in high school. She was a kind and caring person, and always went out of her way to make others smile.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her brother, James, and sister, Geraldine "Gerry" Binder. A celebration of Marcie's amazing life will be scheduled at a time and place when all who knew her can get together and share their fond memories in person. A special thank you to the warm and caring staff at Wells Nature View Assisted Living on Apple Avenue in Marshfield for all of their time, care and devotion over the past two years. God bless you always Marcie. May the light of your life shine forever in so many you've touched.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com