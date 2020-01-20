|
|
Margaret A. Weigel
Marshfield - Margaret A. Weigel, 68, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center after a long, well-fought 42-year battle with MS.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time at the church on Monday.
Margaret was born on November 24, 1951 in Marshfield to Herbert and Blanche (Schraeder) Schultz. She graduated from Marshfield Columbus High School in 1970 and began working at Marshfield Savings and Loan. On June 5, 1976, she married Randy Weigel at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield. Margaret then became a stay-at-home mom. After her children were all in school, she started working at Figi's and then for 10 years in the insurance department at Marshfield Clinic before her retirement.
She enjoyed mowing her lawn, bowling, snowmobiling, traveling to Las Vegas, going to the casino, and having visits from her grandchildren. She also loved cats, especially 20-year-old, Scooter.
She is survived by her husband, Randy, daughter, Kim (Travis) O'Kelly of Chippewa Falls, son, Ryan (Angie) Weigel of Tomah, and grandchildren, Paige, Caiden, Connor, Avery, Brooks, and Brenner. She is further survived by her siblings, Dick (Ann) Schultz, Joanne Schultz, Bob (Kathy) Schultz, and Don Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Annette Schultz.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Fran Stoflet, Nancy Hodsdon, Emily Soltow, and Marlene Happli.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020