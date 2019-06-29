|
Margaret B. McHugh
Marshfield - Margaret B. "Peggy" McHugh, 95, Marshfield, died at The Aster Assisted Living on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Her Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St John's Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Barry Saylor officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 at the church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Peggy was born in Rozellville on March 14, 1924 where she attended St. Andrew's Catholic School. She graduated from Stratford High School in 1942. She was united in marriage to Robert J. "Bob" McHugh on August 22, 1944. Bob died on March 12, 1999.
Peggy is survived by four daughters: Joan (Richard) Kramer of Sheboygan; Kathy Rhyner of Cave Creek, AZ; Mary (Steve) Neff of Lake Mills; and Sue Kappel of Marshfield. Peggy is survived by six grandchildren: Stacy (Mike) Duncan of Longmont, CO; Ryan (Kaitie) Kramer of Carlsbad, CA; Max (Lori) Rhyner of Jackson, WY; Amanda (Terry) Lawrence of Maple Grove, MN; Erik (Kelly) Eklof of Deerfield; and Jenna (Eric) Drengler of Wausau. The six grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Peggy has eight great-grandchildren; Matt Duncan, Rhiannon and Morgan Lawrence, Fiona Rhyner, Emma Eklof, and Danica, Brooklyn and Kaitlyn Drengler.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her son Marty, her parents Catherine and Charles Daul, and her son-in-law Bill Rhyner.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at The Aster as well as the entire Ascension Hospice staff, especially Nurse Amy.
Condolences can be sent online at www.rembsfh.com.
Memorials can be donated in Peggy's name to St. John's Catholic Church or Columbus High School. The only pain Peggy ever caused was when she left us.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from June 29 to July 1, 2019