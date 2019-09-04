|
Margaret Heil
Edgar - On Friday, August 30, 2019, Margie (Schug) Heil of Edgar, completed her 78 year journey on earth and was welcomed into heaven. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Azura Memory Care. Margie is survived by her husband and soulmate of 50 years Gerry, and five children, Joe Heil, Edgar, Gerlyn (Matt) Brasic, Bangor, Al Heil, Edgar, Jen (Kevin) Underwood, Marathon, Mary (David) Stroupe, Racine, as well as her eleven grandchildren, Nevin Smith, Lexy Belter, Colton Heil, Ethan Heil, Danika Brasic, Elizabeth Brasic, Carlee Dahlke, Katelyn Underwood, Tyler Underwood, Parker Stroupe and Olivia Stroupe, her former daughter-in-law, Jane Heil, her siblings, Ray (Betty) Schug, Gertie (Bud) Guralski, Charlie Schug, Joe (Carol) Schug, Norbie (Evelyn) Schug, Judy (Jim) Halik and Albie (Betty) Schug. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie (Risch) Schug, and siblings, Sister Anna, Tony Schug, Angie Robinson and Davie Schug.
At the age of 12, Margie was called to religious life and joined the Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis which led to her religious vows as Sister Tonya. Through the Order, she completed high school and college and become a Registered Nurse. In her late twenties, after much prayer and reflection she knew she could best serve God by focusing on her nursing career and decided to leave the religious order. Margie's nursing career took her to the cardiac unit at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, the former Memorial Hospital in Wausau, as the head nurse of the ICU, then back to Stain Joseph's Oncology unit until 2004. From 2005-2007 she was the school nurse in Edgar and Marathon. Unfortunately, the progression of her Alzheimer's disease lead to her retirement from her nursing career. The disease never took her caring spirit and passion for serving others, she maintained these through her last breath.
Margie met her soulmate, Gerry at a wedding dance in 1969. They were married on June 27, 1970 and God blessed them with five children. Together they farmed near Edgar and Margie, never one to sit still, tended to her many flower and vegetable gardens. She loved baking bread, freezing and canning fruits and vegetables, watching the birds and making fabulous desserts and cookies! She was a member of the homemaker's club, a CCD teacher, Mass lector, member of the Christian Mother's Society, team member at St. Anthony Spirituality Center and founder of Edgar's Circle of Joy, just to name a few. Needless to say, her calling to serve others was a focal point all through her life. She shared this calling with her children and grandchildren.
Margie was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother! Her grandchildren have fond memories of her reading books, playing hide and seek, picking raspberries, sneaking them cookies and always ready with hugs and kisses and a Band-Aid for an ouchie even if it wasn't visible. Family meals and birthday celebrations were very important to her. She had a huge heart and her contagious giggle will never be forgotten by those who knew her.
A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Azura Memory Care Facility. Margie was welcomed into the Azura family and Lynda Novitzke and her team provided love, support, and hugs along with their outstanding care. They were an extended family to Margie and Gerry everyday up until her peaceful passing.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the church and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the church.
