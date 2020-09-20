Margaret M. Artz
La Crosse - MARGARET M. ARTZ, age 99, of La Crosse, WI, formerly of Loyal, WI, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Loyal. Rev. Leo Johnson will officiate, and a private family burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Military rites will be performed by the Loyal American Legion Post #175. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Margaret Mary Welter was born April 28, 1921, in Hopkinton, IA, to Herman J. and Elizabeth (Knapp) Welter. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Monticello High School in 1938. Margaret enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps on January 8, 1944 and served until her honorable discharge on February 7, 1946,
On April 25, 1949, Margaret married Gene Artz in Kingsley, IA. They farmed near Kingsley until 1959 and then moved to Loyal, WI, where they purchased a farm. After her husband's death on March 17, 2007, she remained in Loyal until moving to La Crosse Hillview Terrace Assisted Living in 2017.
Margaret is survived by her children: William (Elis) Artz of Champaign, IL, Roman (Laure) Artz of La Crosse, Michael (Linda) Artz of Windermere, FL, Mary Artz of Baileys Harbor, WI, Gerald (Lori) Artz of Chippewa Falls, and Suzanne (Terry) Stika of La Crosse; 12 grandchildren: Mary Artz, Michael (Janelle) Artz, Ana Artz, Alanna Artz, Caitlin Artz, Laura (Brad) Schaefer, David (Gwen) Schaefer, Garrick (Molly) Artz, Mitchell Artz, Hannah Artz, Dylan Stika, and Alexis Stika; 6 great-grandchildren: Tabitha and Matilda McKone, Maximilian Artz, Eleanor Carman, Sloane Schaefer, and Landon Stika; one brother: Roman Welter of Monticello, IA; one sister: Bonnie Sonksen of Carroll, IA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; her stepmother: Milly A. (Crim) Welter; 3 siblings and their spouses: Herman Jr. (Veronica) and William (Monica) Welter; one sister: Helen (John) Green; and one sister-in-law: Rosemary Welter.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com
.
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, is assisting the family with arrangements.