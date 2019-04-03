Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
6601 Alderson St.
Schofield, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
6601 Alderson St.
Schofield, WI
Margaret M. Oehler Obituary
Margaret M. Oehler

Mosinee - Margaret Oehler, 93 of Mosinee died April 1st, 2019.

She was born December 27, 1925 to Erhardt and Malinda (Hinke) Strunk in the town of Johnson, Marathon County. She graduated from Athens High School, Wood County Normal School and UW Stevens Point with a teaching degree.

She married Harold Oehler on May 28, 1946 in the Salem Evangelical Church, Dorchester, WI to this union 5 children were born.

Margaret was a wonderful school teacher during her earlier years. She farmed with her husband for 46 years in the town of Holton.

She was a loving and caring mom, grandma, and great grandmother.

She enjoyed poetry, reading, and being outdoors.

Survivors include 3sons: Douglas (Janice) Oehler, Mosinee, WI Kevin (Mary) Oehler, Menomonie, WI, Kelley (Katie) Oehler, Menomonie, WI and 1 daughter Cheri (David) Baker, Mosinee, WI, 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Her parents, husband (Harold Oehler), and son (Floyd) preceded her in death.

The funeral will be at Bethany Baptist Church at 6601 Alderson St., Schofield on Friday, April 5, 2019. Visitation is from 10:30 to noon with funeral service starting at 12:30 with meal following. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a memorial fund for Margaret established at Bethany Baptist Church.

Family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for their loving care they provided for Margaret during the past several months.

Online condolences can be made to www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
