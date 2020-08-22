Margaret S. Peterson
Marshfield - Margaret A. Peterson, 93, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 under the loving care of the staff at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Lourdes Magalhaes officiating.
Margaret was born on May 29, 1927 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to Hermann and Wilma (Murrish) Schawde. She grew up in Avoca and Muscoda, Wisconsin. Margaret graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism with a B.A. in Journalism/Public Relations. She then worked as the faculty assistant at the school, focusing on publications and promotions.
She was united in marriage to Joseph F. Peterson on June 22, 1948 at Muscoda Methodist Church. He died on July 19, 1995.
As Wisconsin Cheesemakers, she and Joe owned and operated a factory in Grant County, Southwest Wisconsin. They moved to Marshfield in 1965 where Joe became the cheese buyer for Land O' Lakes and headed the National Cheese Exchange at Green Bay for 18 years.
In Marshfield, she resumed her public relations career in the not-for-profit arena, becoming the first public information specialist for the UW Center and Continuing Education Agent in Marshfield for the University of Wisconsin Extension. Later she was the first public information officer for Mid-State Technical College, as well as the first country woman editor of Agri-View, the statewide agricultural weekly which began life in Marshfield.
Margaret then served as Director of Public Affairs and Volunteer Services at Saint Joseph's Hospital for 13 years. There, she directed public relations and volunteer programs for the 524 bed regional referral center, led early planning and site selection for Ronald McDonald House, planned the new hospital building dedication and 90th birthday event, and guided the approval process for Children's Miracle Network. While there, her department received the inaugural Wisconsin Hospital Association Melberg Award for excellence in hospital public relations.
Among other things, Margaret was president of Marshfield art committee, chaired the Marshfield Art Fair, co-founded New Visions Gallery and as president later organized Fund d' Arts. She was president of the United Way, edited the 1972 Centenial History of Marshfield and chaired the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau. She was a board member of Upham Mansion/North Wood County Historical Society and member of the Mansion rose garden project committee, was president of Delta Kappa Gamma, honorary women's education society, and a charter member of Chapter CY, PEO Sisterhood.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Peterson of Marshfield, Alan (Janet) Peterson on Greenwood, SC, and Richard (Kathleen) Peterson of Menomonee Falls. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Andrew (Suzanne) Peterson, Kirsten (Thomas) Radomski, Livia Peterson and Khloe Peterson, and two great grandchildren, Liliana and Maxwell Radomski.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorials may be designated to the Wesley United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com