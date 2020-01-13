|
Marian A. Adams
Marshfield - Marian A. Adams, 91, of Marshfield went home to be with her blessed Lord and Saviour on January 10, 2020 at the House of the Dove surrounded by her family under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice Ascension At Home. Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Rev. Gisele Berninghaus will officiate. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Thursday. The honor of pallbearers belongs to her grandchildren Aaron and Colin Telin, Cole Irish, Alec Adams, Ethan Meissner and Maddie Adams.
Marian was born October 3, 1928, the daughter of John and Thelma (Bump) Wenzel. She attended the Webster Elementary School and graduated from Marshfield Senior High in 1946. She then went to Milwaukee and graduated from the Marvel School of Cosmetology. While in Milwaukee she met and married her husband, George, in 1949. They returned to Marshfield and Marian managed the D & M Beauty Shop for 10 years. She then fixed hair for people who were handicapped and confined to their home until managing the Parkview Beauty Salon, retiring in 1992. Marian continued to work part time serving over 58 years as a cosmetologist until her husband become ill. She spent many years caring for her husband at the nursing home. She loved working in her garden and caring for the many flowers she loved. Marian was devoted to her children and grandchildren and loved baking, mending, and watching them play their favorite sports.
She is survived by her children Michael (Jill) Adams of Marshfield, Lynn (Lee) Telin of Marshfield, Kay (Gary) Adams-Varsho of Chili and Sandra (Jeff) Irish of Marshfield; 14 grandchildren Lindsay (Noah Werner) Meissner, Amanda (Luke) Franseen, Kimberly (Mike) Johnson, Aaron (Alex) Telin, Megan (Jeremy) Severt, Courtney (Scott) Meidl, Colin (Justine Bushee) Telin, Andie (Caleb Alexander) Varsho, Taylor and Daulton Varsho, Cole and Morgan Irish and Madeline and Alec Adams; 13 great grandchildren: Ethan, Blake and Tarin Meissner and Wyatt Werner, Evertte and Mavryk Meidl, Mason & Kennedi Johnson, Josilyn and Jayden Severt, Logan and Alex Franseen and Ellie Telin. Marian is further survived by her siblings Wayne (Geri) Wenzel, Margaret (Russel) Kohl and Dale (Geri) Wenzel; son-in-law Terry Mancl, sister-in-laws Marlene Wenzel and Inge Adams along with many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband George, parents, daughter Patricia Mancl and son Gerald Adams and her siblings Lila Heckel, James and Richard Wenzel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family and they will designate it to Marian's favorite charity.
I knew someday that I must die. Don't weep, don't mourn, I can't see you. God has given me treasures and love to share. He has called dear ones, so set me free. The Lord has called, it was time to leave. Help me to softly close the door, on tasks undone and places unseen and the family I adore. Let my spirit remain, when the Lord calls me home. He knew the right time and place. He knew I'd be ready to join him forever meeting him face to face.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020