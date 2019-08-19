|
Marian L. Huth
Marshfield - Marian L. Huth, 92, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield, under the loving care of St. Croix Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hewitt, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Murali Rayappan and Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Marian was born on October 31, 1926 in the Town of Cassel, Marathon County, to Joseph and Mathilda (Lang) Lang. She was united in marriage o Harold P. Huth on October 20, 1973 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. He died on March 12, 2007.
Marian was employed by Marathon Cheese and Figi's and Wheeler Chevrolet at different times of life. Her main goal in her life was taking care of her husband Harry and anybody else that needed help.
Marian lived by her faith and belief in God day and night and tried to make it a better world for anybody she knew or met throughout her life.
Marian is survived by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Emil, Alex, Arthur, Phillip, and Lawrence Lang, and sisters, Clara Lang, Dorla Smazal and Adeline Sellung.
Memorials may be designated in Marian's name to St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hewitt
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019