Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Marian M. Lenz


1936 - 2019
Marian M. Lenz Obituary
Marian M. Lenz

Marshfield - Marian M. Lenz, 83, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Marian was born on August 22, 1936 in Augusta, to Herman and Mildred (Jaenke) Frueh. She moved to Marshfield in 1953.

She was united in marriage to Richard L. "Yogi" Lenz on November 12, 1955 at Faith Lutheran Church. He died on August 10, 1996.

Marian worked at Wing Drug Store, Weber's Grocery Store, Weinbrenner Shoe Factory and Figi's, all in Marshfield. She primarily was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

She is survived by 4 sons, Jeff (Laurie)Lenz, Rick (Becky) Lenz, Ken (Dawn) Lenz, and Tim (Jane) Lenz. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Jason (Heidi) Lenz, Heather (Karl) Kieliszewski, Kelly Lenz, Dustin (Sarah) Trachte, Jamie Lenz, Haley Lenz (Mitch Kraus), Kari Lenz, Steven Lenz and Curtis (Sarah) Lenz and 6 great grandchildren, Bryssa, Brynn, and Brielle Lenz, Halle and Isla Trachte and Madilynn Lenz. She is further survived by her BINGO buddies and her Birthday Club friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sons, Michael and Edward, a brother, Tom Frueh, and sisters, Betty Kaas and Viola Ley.

In lieu of flowers, the family will designate a memorial at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
