Marian Ray
Neillsville - Mrs. Marian E. Ray, age 97, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Neillsville Care and Rehab Center.
Marian Elizabeth Carl was born on April 18, 1922, the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Kosmosky) Carl. Marian taught school at the Christie Mound School and Riverside School and was a 1st grade teacher at Neillsville Elementary School for 25 years. She was united in marriage to Sam Ray on August 17, 1946. She was a member of the Wisconsin Education Association, Clark County Historical Society, Kiwanis and Clark County Homemakers. She was also a member and very involved in the United Church of Christ in Neillsville and the Wisconsin Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by many cousins.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Sam and a daughter, Sherri Giordano.
Funeral services for Marian will be held at 11:00 a.m, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the United Church of Christ in Neillsville. Pastor Jacoba Koppert will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday morning prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Neillsville City Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ, 515 W. 2nd St., Neillsville, WI 54456.
Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.
Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Marian's family.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 24, 2019