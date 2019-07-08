|
Marian T. Wetterau
Tomahawk - Marian T. Wetterau, age 92, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Riverview Health Services under the care of Ascension at Home-Ministry Home Care Hospice. Marian was born December 25, 1926, in Stratford, WI, to the late John and Theresa (Weister) Eberhardy. She was married to Orville Wetterau on November 27, 1948; he passed away in 2015.
Marian was a graduate of Edgar High School and later worked for Weyerhauser Doors and Figi's in Marshfield. She was instrumental in the Stratford VFW Auxiliary where she was a founding member and life member Lady Knight. Orville and Marian moved to Tomahawk in 1992, wintering in Sun City, AZ, from 1992 to 2009. She loved the outdoors birdwatching, fishing, and pontoon rides. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing poker. Above all, Marian cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her Son, Paul (Roxanne) Wetterau, of Spencer, WI; 5 Daughters, Ruth (Joe) Eckardt, of Phoenix, AZ, Joan Wetterau, of Tomahawk, Mary (Doug) Zirbel, of Mosinee, WI, Jane (Kathy Peterson) Wetterau, of Wausau, WI, and Sara (Dean) Blanchard, of Wausau; 1 Brother, Arnold Eberhardy, of Wausau; her Sister, Dolores Eberhardy, of Sun City; and 2 Sisters-in-Law, Bernice Wetterau, of Athens, WI, and Teddy Theiler, of Perrysburg, OH.
Marian is further survived by her Grandchildren, Jason Eckardt, Jared Eckardt, Theresa O'Neel, John Zirbel, Shannon Waltemate, Nicole Blanchard-Bates, Karissa Blanchard, and Arthur Wetterau; and her Great-Grandchildren, Tristan O'Neel, Madelyn Zirbel, Harrison Zirbel, Jacob Nowack, Emma Nowack-Peasley, and Micah Bates.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, John and Theresa; her Husband, Orville; her Sisters and Brothers-in-Law, Irene and Bob Haebig, Lorraine and Leonard Socha, and Florence and Richard Bielke; her Brother, Norbert; and her Sister-in-Law, Charlotte Eberhardy.
Memorial Services for Marian Wetterau will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends for Visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of Services at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Eau Pleine, WI. Memorials are appreciated to Ascension at Home-Ministry Home Care Hospice. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019