Marie S. Duval
Marie S. Duval

Marshfield - Marie S. Duval, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.

A memorial service - celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Marie was born on November 17, 1936 in Marshfield, the daughter of George and Dorothy (Meyer) Stangl and attended Marshfield Senior High School. She married LaVerne Cummings and they divorced. She later married Leonard Duval and he is deceased.

Marie spent many years as a caregiver to people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Most of all, Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, and in later years, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Randall (Dianne) Cummings, Dorothy (Gary) Hubbard, Dan Cummings, and Michael Cummings. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Dane Cummings, Camille Cummings, Anne (Aaron) Kirschbaum, Heather (Scott) Casey, LaVern Nystrom, Erin (Zev) Heersma, Michael (Blaine) Cummings, Brandon (Kiara) McHugh and Heidi (Jenkin) Cummings and 9 great grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother, Don "Donny" Stangl.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Leonard, and a brother, Robert "Boobie" Stangl.

The family wishes to thank Guiding Hand Assisted Living, Edenbrook Nursing Home and Dr. Espada.

In honor of Marie please send donations to Shirley's House of Hope.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
