Marie T. Gessert
Marshfield - Marie T. Gessert, 94, Marshfield, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Entombment will take place in Hillside Cemetery Mausoleum. The visitation will be held from 10:30 am until service time on Saturday at the church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Marie was born, along with her twin sister Marion, on May 15, 1924 in Marshfield to John and Anna (Hederer) Fehrenbach. Marion passed away 10 days after her birth. Marie attended Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School and Marshfield Senior High.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Reuben M. Gessert on August 28, 1945 at St. John's Catholic Church and they were married 70 years before he passed away on March 18, 2016. Marie worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory and Weyerhaeuser Company. She also worked side-by-side with Reuben on their hobby farm as well as building three homes together. She was very religious and attended Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.
Marie and Reuben were always available to help and care for their siblings and their siblings' children. They enjoyed going for drives together and fishing. Marie was also known for her sweet tooth, getting a gleam in her eye anytime she saw candy.
Marie is survived by her sister, Mildred Guensburg of Antigo and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sisters, Marion Fehrenbach, Genevieve Langreck, Marcella Kilgus, Irene Koch, and Jeanette Illinski.
The family wishes to thank the staff at House of the Dove, as well as Bette Kramer and Jim Langreck for their excellent care.
Memorials may be designated to House of the Dove, Marshfield.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 22, 2019